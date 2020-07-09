Health & Fitness

LA could face 2nd mandatory stay-at-home order if COVID cases continue to rise, Garcetti warns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti is warning that Los Angeles could face a second mandatory stay-at-home order if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

During a press conference Wednesday, the mayor said the city's color-coded system to describe Angeleno's risk of developing a coronavirus infection was at orange which he said is "bad."

That level indicates people should stay home as much as possible and "assume everyone around you is infectious," he added.

Los Angeles is currently at the orange threat level for coronavirus infection.

Los Angeles is currently at the orange threat level for coronavirus infection.



"If things get worse, the dial could turn to red in the coming weeks. That would place us at highest risk of infection and that would likely return to a safer at home order," Garcetti said.

The mayor said in the last 28 days, the L.A. area has had as many COVID-19 cases as it did in the first 99 days of the pandemic.

Garcetti added that more than 50% of individuals who test positive for the virus in L.A. County are between the ages of 18 and 40. The county on Wednesday confirmed nearly 2,500 new cases, bringing the county's total to just over 123,000.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County is changing its recommendation for who should get tested amid a growing demand.



The county is changing its recommendation for who should get tested, encouraging everyone, including people without symptoms, to get tested. However, Garcetti says testing should still be prioritized for people who do have symptoms, think they may have been exposed or are essential workers.

"We are receiving reports people are getting tested so they can just go out, hang out with folks. That's not what these tests are for," Garcetti said. "A COVID test isn't an excuse to break the rules and engage in social gatherings outside your household. It's not an excuse to not wear a mask and not maintain social distancing. A test is not a passport to party."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at Lake Piru
Visitors line up for Downtown Disney's reopening day
5 arrested in gang-related shooting of rapper Pop Smoke in Hollywood Hills
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
Security guard charged with murder after fight over mask
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Show More
Fullerton police investigate death of child possibly left in hot car
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Man charged in carjacking that left 13-year-old girl dead
This student collected garbage to pay for college. Now he's headed to Harvard Law
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
More TOP STORIES News