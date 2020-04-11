Health & Fitness

Survivor's story: 25-year-old SoCal woman recovering from COVID-19 after coma, ICU

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 25-year-old Southern California woman is now recovering from COVID-19 after doctors gave her only a 50% chance of surviving.

Doctors and nurses applauded as Jennifer Martinez was wheeled through the halls of Los Angeles Community Hospital, having made it through a coma and more than a week in the ICU.

"I'm happy, I'm blessed to be alive," Martinez said as she continues recovery at home. "I'm just trying to recover, even if it's slow."

Martinez was given a 50% chance of surviving after the infection ravaged her lungs.

"Very fast she got worse," said Dr. Arinder Chadha with LA Community Hospital. "She had to be sent to the ICU to be intubated and was there for about 7 to 10 days. She was in a medically-induced coma while she was there, to help the machine do the breathing."

Martinez recalls: "I remember opening my eyes and looking at the clock and I thought it was the next day. And they were like oh it's been a week."

The 25-year-old first showed symptoms in mid-March. Her doctor initially thought she had bronchitis.

Two days later she ended up in the hospital struggling to breathe, testing positive for COVID-19.

The doctors and nurses at LA Community Hospital saved her life.

Martinez is now speaking out about the possible life-threatening risks the coronavirus poses for everyone, of all ages.

"I honestly took it as a joke in the beginning," she said. "But fighting for my life was scary."

"Please stay home. Wash your hands. Stay healthy."
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
