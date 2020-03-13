Business

U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19

U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.

Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.

U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscollege
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News