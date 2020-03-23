Coronavirus: Burbank Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A ramp agent at Hollywood Burbank Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.The airport said the employee started feeling sick last weekend, and went to the doctor for testing.The agent has not been to work since, is now recovering at home and is said to be doing well.The airport says they are taking prompt action to try to limit the risks of exposure.Health officials on Sunday announced one new death related to novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 71 new cases, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths to five and total number of cases to 409.