Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Trump Administration awards $679K to OC company to develop rapid test kits

By
CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Trump Administration is awarding $679,000 to an Orange County company to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus within one hour.

Thousands of test kits for novel coronavirus are on the way, according to the president of DiaSorin Molecular based in Cypress.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human services is awarding DiaSorin Molecular $679,000 to answer the call for more ways to track the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: OC health officials confirm 13 active cases of novel coronavirus, including 1st 'locally acquired' case

In Orange County, the public health department reports just more than 1,100 test kits, but those are limited for use on cases meeting CDC requirements.

"I know there's some frustration that the government lab can't test anybody who requests it. We hope that Questlab and Lab Corp and other providers increase their availability," said Richard Sanchez, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The future of testing for COVID-19 is happening in Orange County where lab techs are manufacturing thousands of coronavirus test kits.

About 50,000 of those tests are to be completed by the end of March.

"...And then we're ramping up production to about 300,000 tests per month," said John Gerace, president of DiaSorin Molecular.

RELATED: Trump declares national state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak

The advantages: a disk holds several samples at once. They can return results in just more than an hour and DiaSorin Molecular already has more than 800 of the instruments used to read the disks in public health departments and hospitals around the globe.

"Personally, it's very rewarding to know that we have such a concern about the number of tests that are available and our company is doing something about it. We're increasing production and making sure that enough tests are adequate, and not just for the U.S. but for the rest the world," Gerace said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscypressorange countymedicaloutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
OC health officials confirm 1st 'locally acquired' case of COVID-19
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News