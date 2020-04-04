Coronavirus

Pink's coronavirus diagnosis prompts $1M donation to relief efforts; singer says she's recovered

File Photo: Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer P!nk revealed Friday night that she has recovered from coronavirus and is donating $1 million to relief efforts.

According to P!nk's Twitter account, she and her son began showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She tested positive and spent the last couple of weeks sheltering at home.



"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund in Philadelphia," she said in a tweet.

P!nk said the donation would be in her mother's name, as she worked at the hospital for 18 years.



"You are our heroes," she went on to say.

She is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, according to the tweet.

P!nk said she and her son have since tested negative for the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News