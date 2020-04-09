Coronavirus California

Thousands of cars line up at drive-thru pantry in Van Nuys as more unemployment claims filed

By
VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of cars lined up at drive-thru pantry in Van Nuys -- a sign of the times as another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A line of cars wrapped down the street and around the corner near Van Nuys City Hall. The LAPD had to send more officers to control the traffic to get in the area.

MORE: You've just lost your job amid the coronavirus outbreak? Here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks - a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy.


The pantry was organized by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which accepts donations.

The latest U.S. unemployment numbers are just below the previous week's record-setting number.
In the last three weeks, more than 15 million Americans have applied for unemployment, about 10 percent of the U.S. workforce.

In California, about 925,000 workers filed unemployment claims. The week before, about 1 million claims were filed.


Want to see California unemployment numbers in a larger window? Click here

MORE: Attorney answers your questions about coronavirus unemployment
EMBED More News Videos

Can I collect unemployment during a coronavirus closure? Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home? Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright has the answers to your questions about jobs and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to add up to $2.3 trillion in cash and loans.

Many have said they were having difficulty signing up to file unemployment claims online or over the phone, and small businesses owners say they are having trouble getting help from the government.

"I think the problem is that too many people are getting frustrated, people can't get through to unemployment. They go online, the site crashes, they try to call and they can't get through. And then the business owners are very frustrated because they're trying to get these loans but they can't get through to someone at the bank," said Brian Gilder, a financial planner.

Experts are expecting to see similar numbers in the coming weeks.


Want to see U.S. unemployment numbers in a larger window? Click here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financevan nuyslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News