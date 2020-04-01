Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Long Beach launches online program to help workers find jobs amid record-breaking unemployment nationwide

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- An online program matching unemployed or underemployed childcare workers and other professionals with potential employers has begun in Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia announced Tuesday.

Work Long Beach will focus on "matching out-of-work childcare professionals with families and essential personnel, including low-income families and those in public safety and healthcare,'' Garcia said.

According to the program's website, "Work Long Beach is a collaboration of public agencies and providers in the City of Long Beach. Focusing immediately on childcare, we are working toward a broad, empowering, market for hourly labor. It will be under local control."

The program hopes to meet the increased demand for childcare, as Long Beach schools remain closed through at least May 3, as well as curb the rising unemployment rate among people working at parks, schools and other child-serving organizations and facilities.

All workers will be screened to ensure they are in good health, Garcia said.

Grocery stores, restaurants and other essential services are also looking to hire through the program.

The program is available for Long Beach residents and is funded by "state and national philanthropies," according to its website.

Qualified childcare workers who are interested in the program can immediately register by calling 562-570-3702 or visiting pacific-gateway.org/longbeachworks.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countyemploymentschoolscoronaviruschild carejobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News