Coronavirus

Missouri hairstylist with COVID-19 symptoms exposed up to 84 clients, 7 coworkers: Officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri hairstylist worked for eight days and served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, officials said during a news briefing Friday.

The person, who has not been identified, traveled to another "high-intensity" area of Missouri and then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, the state health department director Clay Goddard said.

Officials said along with dozens of clients, the hairstylist interacted with seven coworkers. All of those exposed will be tested for the virus, and all clients were wearing masks during their haircuts.

Goddard said people who may have gone to the Great Clips during that time but have not been contacted by the health department are likely at low risk of exposure.

"This scenario is well within our capacity for staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate what things look like going forward," Goddard said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted many of the state's restrictions and its stay-at-home order on May 4. The state has more than 11,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 677 deaths.

ABC News contributed to this report.
