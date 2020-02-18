Amie Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso, Los Angeles County coroner's office says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5940879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A well-known sex and family therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, and her former boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Coroner's officials on Tuesday released the official cause of Amie Harwick's death, while her 41-year-old former boyfriend remained in custody on suspicion of the sex therapist's murder at her Hollywood Hills home.Harwick, 38, died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after being transported to a hospital early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County office, which described the incident as a homicide.Harwick was found on the ground beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall after Los Angeles police responded to her home at approximately 1:16 a.m., according to the LAPD.Gareth Pursehouse was arrested later that afternoon and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, the Los Angeles Police Department said.One of Harwick's friends said Pursehouse was "a stalker" who "didn't take it well at all" when the couple ended their previous relationship.Harwick, who was once engaged to "The Price is Right" host Drew Carrey, had a restraining order against Pursehouse until two weeks ago, when it expired, the LAPD said.