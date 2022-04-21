Pets & Animals

4 ducks found shot dead in Costa Mesa park sparks outrage from Wetland and Wildlife preservationists

4 ducks found shot dead in Costa Mesa park sparks outrage

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- An unsettling discovery in Costa Mesa, as four ducks were found shot to death in TeWinkle Park.

Executive Director Debbie McGuire from the nearby Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center believes the incident occurred Monday morning.

"These birds -- one male Mallard, two Muscovy ducks known as Mr. Chipper and Grace, and one Pekin duck named Darryl -- were not just shot once, but multiple times each," McGuire said.

A frequent park visitor last saw them alive Sunday night.

"Park frequenter Michelle Berger was in tears as she told me the stories of these ducks, and of the many others missing who are also feared dead," McGuire said. "She last saw them happy and alive at 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday,"

The quartet was peppered with multiple bullets and more waterfowl are missing and feared dead.

"We as a community need also remember that not only are the lives of wild animals in danger, but also those of us and our loved ones," McGuire said. "The assailant is shooting firearms in a neighborhood park. If they were to miss their target, a stray bullet could hit an innocent person or a passing car."

"The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center sees human-caused atrocities like this almost every day," McGuire said. "But the magnitude of this senseless shooting makes it one of the more solemn events we have witnessed in recent memory."

Costa Mesa police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

