Pets & Animals

Mountain lion struck, killed on 405 Freeway ahead of groundbreaking for wildlife crossing

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion struck, killed on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mountain lion was struck and killed by a driver on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood early Thursday morning.

The large cat was struck on southbound lanes near Getty Center Drive around 1 a.m. According to a traffic log from the California Highway Patrol, authorities reported a mountain lion blocking several lanes of the freeway, stopping traffic through the Sepulveda Pass.

The animal has since been removed from freeway lanes, but officials have not yet identified it.

EMBED More News Videos

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing -- a bridge over the 101 Freeway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals.



The fatal crash comes just a day before the groundbreaking ceremony for what's being billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing. Officials say the bridge over the 101 Freeway will give big cats and other wildlife a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrentwoodlos angeleslos angeles countymountain lion sightinganimals in perilwild animalsfatal crashi 405freeway
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect, 2 minors lead police on wild, aggressive chase
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70,000 of property
Family of Sunset Strip shooting victim issues plea for help
A gun, a phone cord spur heated talk at Kardashian trial
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
Early voting in LA mayor's race starts in 3 weeks
Cashier mistake leads to $1M lottery win for Iowa man
Show More
New poll finds most Americans are in favor of wearing masks on planes
Jerry West demands retraction, apology over portrayal in HBO series
Rams to turn Hollywood Hills mansion into draft headquarters
Cruise ship returns to LA as passengers test positive for COVID
Got the munchies? Here's where you can get cheap 4/20 deals
More TOP STORIES News