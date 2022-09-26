Costco's hot dog and soda combo on track to stay under $2 possibly forever, company's CFO says

Costco's popular hot dog and soda combo is on track to stay under $2 -- possibly forever, according to the company's CFO.

With prices up on nearly everything -- Costco executives are offering a glimpse of hope.

The company's popular hot dog and soda combo is on track to stay under $2 -- possibly forever.

Costco's CFO says since other areas of the business, like gas and travel, are doing so well, food prices don't need to jump.

If the price was adjusted for inflation, MarketWatch says the hot dog combo would be $4.11 by now.

But some people don't believe prices will stick.

A few months ago, one Costco location raised the price on the Chicken Bake by a dollar to $3.99. The video showing the higher price quickly went viral on TikTok.

