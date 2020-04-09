Shopping

Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

In a new policy update, wholesale giant Costco will begin providing special access to first responders and healthcare workers.

As lines grow outside many retailers during the pandemic, Costco is stepping up to help employees on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

SEE ALSO: Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

The wholesale retailer is temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses during all open hours to Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco says that includes public servants such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

First responders will be able to move to the front of the line by presenting a Costco membership card and official identification of their role.

Additionally, Costco is only allowing two individuals in the store at a time with each membership card, as well as providing special hours for senior customers.

Customers 60 years and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News