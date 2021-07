Cougar found in Monrovia with burned paws in 2020 spotted on wildlife camera recently, looks healthy

EMBED >More News Videos A cougar likely burned in the Bobcat Fire is finally on the mend after she turned up in a backyard in Monrovia.

EMBED >More News Videos Three mountain lion cubs have been adopted by a zoo in Ohio after their recovery from the Zogg Fire.

There some positive news and an exciting update to a story we've been following now for nearly a year.Remember the mountain lion found in Monrovia with burned paws last fall?The cougar was spotted on a wildlife camera in the San Gabriel Mountains last weekend, and these new pictures appear to show her doing very well.The big cat was rescued by the Cougar Conservancy during the Bobcat Fire last September.Her burned paws were treated using fish skin -- and she was eventually released, becoming the first cougar to be rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild in California history.