Cougar found in Monrovia with burned paws in 2020 spotted on wildlife camera recently, looks healthy

Remember the mountain lion found in Monrovia with burned paws last fall?
The cougar was spotted on a wildlife camera in the San Gabriel Mountains last weekend, and these new pictures appear to show her doing very well.
MORE | Cougar hurt in Bobcat Fire turns up in Monrovia backyard
The big cat was rescued by the Cougar Conservancy during the Bobcat Fire last September.
Her burned paws were treated using fish skin -- and she was eventually released, becoming the first cougar to be rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild in California history.
MORE | Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires