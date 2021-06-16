Recall effort launched against LA City Councilman Mike Bonin over handling of homeless crisis, crime

The L.A. Times reports that Bonin was served with a recall notice at his home in Mar Vista.
Bonin represents Westside neighborhoods, including Brentwood, Venice and Pacific Palisades. He took office back in 2013.
Supporters of "Recall Bonin 2021" accuse the councilman of inaction that they say has led to a growing homeless population in their neighborhoods, rise in crime and struggling businesses.
Bonin responded on Twitter and blasted the recall effort as an "extravagant waste of taxpayer money" and said he's the latest target in a string of attempts to recall progressive officials.
I’m now the latest target in a string of attempts to recall progressive officials. This is an extravagant waste of taxpayer money - and a thinly disguised attempt to derail my efforts to provide real solutions to our homelessness crisis. My full statement attached. pic.twitter.com/6ht0twG4bw— Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) June 15, 2021
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents a number of neighborhoods around the Hollywood Bowl and Universal Studios, is facing a similar situation.
She's only been in office for six months, but a small group has launched a recall effort against her, attacking Raman's response to the homeless crisis and crime.
Bonin and Raman have led an effort to replace the city's mandatory encampment clean-ups with a more voluntary, service-based approach. Their motion to have the city develop a new method to replace the clean-ups, often referred to as "sweeps," was unanimously passed by the City Council in April.
Under Los Angeles' recall rules, constituents are able to sign petitions to recall council members starting four weeks after the notices were served. In order to get the recall effort on the ballot, the campaigns have 120 days to obtain verified signatures from 15% of the districts' registered voters. The Raman recall effort needs at least 27,448 signatures, while at least 27,387 signatures are needed for the Bonin effort.
These recall efforts come at the heels of campaigns to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, as well as L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón.
City News Service contributed to this report.