73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket

Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.

Age doesn't have to matter if you're at a music festival.

His godfather had an absolute blast and was even on Galera's shoulders as he fist-pumped the night away.

He had so much fun that he asked when the next one would be.