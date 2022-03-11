Travel

Married couple in their 80s walk from San Diego to San Francisco to combat sky-high gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- He's participated in several ultra-marathons in his life. Now, a man with a truly appropriate name for his current challenge is going the distance.

Gasper and his wife Minnie Pulizzi are walking from San Diego to San Francisco to combat the sky-high gas prices.

That trek is roughly 500 miles.

Eyewitness News caught up with the couple, who are in their 80s, for a recent report on the rising gas prices.

Gasper says he can remember when gas was 25 cents a gallon in 1959.

The last time someone made such a journey was last April, when a man in a bear suit trekked from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The Pulizzis will likely walk a full 100 miles more than Bearsun did in his journey. The couple is 50 years his senior.

