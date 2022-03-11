Married couple in their 80s walk from San Diego to San Francisco to combat sky-high gas prices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10515624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A life-sized teddy bear who goes by "Bearsun" is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco and chronicling his adventures on Instagram.

This was a bear-y unique situation. You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town. One of our deputies got to meet the individual inside the bear & learned his goal is to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We wish him the best of luck on his adventure! pic.twitter.com/oLLyZsfZE1 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 14, 2021

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- He's participated in several ultra-marathons in his life. Now, a man with a truly appropriate name for his current challenge is going the distance.Gasper and his wife Minnie Pulizzi are walking from San Diego to San Francisco to combat the sky-high gas prices.That trek is roughly 500 miles.Eyewitness News caught up with the couple, who are in their 80s, for a recent report on the rising gas prices.Gasper says he can remember when gas was 25 cents a gallon in 1959.The last time someone made such a journey was last April, when a man in a bear suit trekked from Los Angeles to San Francisco.The man, who went by Bearsun, started his journey from Little Tokyo in L.A. County in his attempt to reach viral fame. A deputy stopped him along the way and gave him the all-clear to continue safely.The Pulizzis will likely walk a full 100 miles more than Bearsun did in his journey. The couple is 50 years his senior.