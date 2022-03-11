Married couple in their 80s walk from San Diego to San Francisco to combat sky-high gas prices

Gasper and his wife Minnie Pulizzi are walking from San Diego to San Francisco to combat the sky-high gas prices.
That trek is roughly 500 miles.
Eyewitness News caught up with the couple, who are in their 80s, for a recent report on the rising gas prices.
Gasper says he can remember when gas was 25 cents a gallon in 1959.
The last time someone made such a journey was last April, when a man in a bear suit trekked from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
The man, who went by Bearsun, started his journey from Little Tokyo in L.A. County in his attempt to reach viral fame. A deputy stopped him along the way and gave him the all-clear to continue safely.
This was a bear-y unique situation. You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town. One of our deputies got to meet the individual inside the bear & learned his goal is to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We wish him the best of luck on his adventure! pic.twitter.com/oLLyZsfZE1— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 14, 2021
The Pulizzis will likely walk a full 100 miles more than Bearsun did in his journey. The couple is 50 years his senior.