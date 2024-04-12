Driver sentenced to 15 years to life for DUI crash that killed 23-year-old pregnant woman in OC

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 44, who pleaded guilty to driving impaired and fatally striking 23-year-old Yesenia Lisette Aguilar during a crash in Anaheim in August 2020, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday.

Pandolfi made an emotional statement during sentencing Friday.

"I just want to say how very sorry I am to you guys, your family. There is not a day that goes by where I do not think about what I did and how I could have prevented the horrible tragedy that occurred in August 2020," Pandolfi said. "I affected so many lives that day, and because of my complete selfishness, I know I changed the path of your guys' lives."

"In every driving under the influence case that this court hears, the person who pleads guilty or is found guilty is advised that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous to human life. A person who pleads guilty or is found guilty or chooses to do that in the future and they get involved in a car accident and someone gets killed, then they can be charged with murder ... and Ms. Pandolfi, you were told that a number of times, at least three times in each of your prior DUI cases, and you did not take that advise," said the judge before handing down his sentence.

Aguilar was walking with her husband near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street when a white SUV jumped a curb and hit her, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 44, pictured here at her sentencing hearing on April 12, 2024 in Orange County.

Alvarez was narrowly missed by the vehicle. Aguilar, a Disneyland employee, was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision. The couple's daughter, Adalyn Rose, who's now 3 1/2, was born by emergency C-section.

Pandolfi pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder as well as a felony count of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, along with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license due to a DUI, driving under the influence of a drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She also pleaded guilty to drug charges while in custody, according to authorities.

Pandolfi will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.