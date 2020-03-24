Shopping

Coronavirus: How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
Grocery stores workers are not immune to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and with supermarkets essential businesses that remain open during other shutdown, members of the community are concerned.

But there are safer ways to grocery shop.

Donna Matos heard the news before most people that a person at her grocery store had tested positive, since she knows someone who works at the store.

"Professionals came in, and they wiped everything down," Matos said.

The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the employee who was sick is not working now.

Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?


Experts recommend following good hygiene practices, even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by eating food.

Experts say to wipe down all food containers with soap and water, as well as wiping down produce. Also, avoid using cash in favor of credit and debit cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpennsylvaniahealthcoronavirussupermarketu.s. & worldgrocery storeconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News