Coronavirus

Outdoor playgrounds can reopen in California with restrictions

For the first time since March, playgrounds throughout the state are allowed to reopen, but there are many restrictions.

California made the announcement on Monday. The Department of Health released these guidelines for playgrounds to reopen.

Any public playground that is fully outdoors can reopen. Everyone 2 years of age or older must wear a face mask. Visitors are reminded not to use the playground when different households cannot maintain social distance or when the capacity has been reached.

You cannot eat or drink in the playground to ensure everyone is wearing a mask at all times. The elderly and people with underlying medical conditions should avoid being at a playground if other people are there.

Visitors should limit their stay to 30 minutes when other people are present.


