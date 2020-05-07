Health & Fitness

COVID-19: Some patients get worse after appearing to get better, SoCal doctor says

Doctors are seeing a pattern of coronavirus cases where patients are experiencing a second wave of symptoms after appearing to get better.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There is new information about a troubling pattern when it comes to treating COVID-19 patients.

Doctors are seeing some coronavirus cases where patients are experiencing a second wave of symptoms after appearing to get better.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care, joined ABC7 via Skype to explain what he is seeing.

Cardillo said he has seen some of his own patients experience it, including among people in their 30s and 40s. Those who experience worsening of symptoms see it after about a week, Cardillo said.

"Then on day eight they decompensate acutely, and unfortunately a lot of them don't survive, and it happens very, very fast," Cardillo said. "That's one of the big worrisome components of this illness that led to the shutdown of our country because we're seeing these cases."

"We think it's a vascular problem. We now think the virus is actually invading the blood vessels all throughout your body and leading to massive blood clots and lack of the ability to transport oxygen, which leads to the massive decompensation," he added.

Meanwhile, as discussions to reopen segments of the economy start, Cardillo says people still have to be mindful of how dangerous the virus can be, and that the biggest fear is a surge of cases.

Cardillo urges people to wear gloves, masks and to physically distance when going out.
