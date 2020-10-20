Health & Fitness

Navigating the challenges of COVID-19 has motivated many people to re-think some of their lifestyle choices

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're all doing our best to navigate the challenges of COVID-19. One positive: the coronavirus has motivated many people to re-think some of their lifestyle choices.

"What's striking is that COVID-19 has brought to attention the underlying risks of being overweight or having a chronic disease and getting very sick" said Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Mark Hyman.

Yet a survey of Californians with health club memberships say gym closures led to a third of respondents to abandon their regular fitness routines. 78% report a negative health effect. More than half say they've gained weight, 47% have slept less, about the same number of people say they're eating more poorly and 60% report their overall health is worse.

However, another survey - done as joint effort by Parade Magazine and the Cleveland Clinic - reveals more than half of Americans have adopted a healthier lifestyle change. And nearly 80% say the stay-at-home orders made them value their relationships.

"Everybody was living a life that didn't quite feel great," said Dr. Hymans. "Too busy, running around, hectic, chaotic. And when everybody's at home connecting to their family, being in the kitchen, having more time with loved ones, having more time of stillness. I've noticed this: that the quality of life goes up and people are appreciating that."

Still, many are struggling. 55% of adults, especially young adults, report mental health concerns.

"The lack of being able to congregate, connect with others and the stresses of the economic burden that this has placed on so many families," said Dr. Hyman.

Another impact of the pandemic: nearly 40% admitted avoiding preventive health and essential care visits due to coronavirus fears.

"We're seeing a lot of complications and health consequences from being afraid to go to the doctor's office, being afraid to go to the emergency room or hospital so they're delaying care," said Dr. Hyman.

During this pandemic, many women are postponing their breast screening appointments and many doctors fear these mammography cancellations could lead to poor breast cancer outcomes in the next few years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusmental healthcovid 19 pandemicsurvey
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Outdoor dining may become permanent option in LA
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
Army determines Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty'
Fruit vendor out of a coma after being struck by SUV
VIDEO: Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane
Show More
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
Here is what the court system looks like during the pandemic
Watchman could have saved lives in Conception boat fire
Wine tastings reimagined during pandemic
Study: Nearly 270K K-12 students in CA were homeless last year
More TOP STORIES News