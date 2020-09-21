Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads.

The document still says person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets.

But the agency now says there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough - droplets that linger in the air - are of concern.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document now states. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

The updated guidance also emphasizes the importance of proper ventilation.

Read the updated document here.
