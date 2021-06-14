New OC mom who survived harrowing bout with COVID-19 has message for unvaccinated

Struggling to breathe as she speaks from her hospital bed, Jennifer Nash has a message for people who think it's time to let their guard down even if they haven't been vaccinated.
"I was somewhat lax - careful, but not neurotic," she says. "Don't stop now. Get vaccinated."
Before COVID-19 struck, Nash was healthy and athletic.
Then she got the virus in her 24th week of pregnancy.
Doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center at one point gave her a 5% chance of survival.
Then at 29 weeks, doctors decided her baby needed to be delivered via emergency caesarean section.
It took a month before Jennifer could hold her baby, who is expected to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit until July.
Pressley Marie weighed two pounds, 13 ounces when born.
Today she's four-and-a-half pounds and fighting, just like her mother.
"It's been tough but I'm hopeful and everybody's been amazing," Jennifer says.
Adding to her recovery issues, during her c-section, one of Jennifer's arteries was cut, causing internal bleeding.
"We never thought we'd be where were are today," says her husband, Ryan Nash. "With how she was an active person before, she was an athlete. And how this virus really got her into this state."
At this point, Jennifer takes solace in little wins. Being able to talk. Getting out of bed to walk.
It will be at least another month for Jennifer on a ventilator. And she may need oxygen for the rest of her life. Her family is just grateful no one gave up on her, giving her a fighting chance today.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Nash family for anyone wanting to help.