survivor story

New OC mom who survived harrowing bout with COVID-19 has message for unvaccinated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New OC mom hoping her fight with COVID can teach others

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Yorba Linda mother who survived the birth of her second daughter while being hospitalized for COVID-19 is speaking out.

Struggling to breathe as she speaks from her hospital bed, Jennifer Nash has a message for people who think it's time to let their guard down even if they haven't been vaccinated.

"I was somewhat lax - careful, but not neurotic," she says. "Don't stop now. Get vaccinated."

Before COVID-19 struck, Nash was healthy and athletic.

Then she got the virus in her 24th week of pregnancy.

Doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center at one point gave her a 5% chance of survival.

Then at 29 weeks, doctors decided her baby needed to be delivered via emergency caesarean section.

Hear more of Jennifer's story here.

EMBED More News Videos

An Orange County mother faces a long road to recovery after a monthslong battle against COVID-19 while pregnant and giving birth to her second child via emergency cesarean section.



It took a month before Jennifer could hold her baby, who is expected to remain in the neonatal intensive care unit until July.

Pressley Marie weighed two pounds, 13 ounces when born.

Today she's four-and-a-half pounds and fighting, just like her mother.

"It's been tough but I'm hopeful and everybody's been amazing," Jennifer says.

Adding to her recovery issues, during her c-section, one of Jennifer's arteries was cut, causing internal bleeding.

"We never thought we'd be where were are today," says her husband, Ryan Nash. "With how she was an active person before, she was an athlete. And how this virus really got her into this state."

At this point, Jennifer takes solace in little wins. Being able to talk. Getting out of bed to walk.

It will be at least another month for Jennifer on a ventilator. And she may need oxygen for the rest of her life. Her family is just grateful no one gave up on her, giving her a fighting chance today.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Nash family for anyone wanting to help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyorba lindaorange countysurvivor story
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVIVOR STORY
5 women of the FDNY share their stories from 9/11
Nonprofit honors loved ones who died while serving our nation
Man survives COVID after 93 days in hospital
OC mom returns home after harrowing battle with COVID during pregnancy
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News