Vaccination appointments to resume in Los Angeles after weather delays

Last week the city had to postpone at least 12,500 vaccination appointments at the six largest city-run sites, including Dodger Stadium, because shipments were delayed by icy weather across the country. At least 60,000 doses were held up by delays in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Some other local jurisdictions, such as Orange County, also had to delay appointments because of shipping delays.
Garcetti said Sunday the doses are being shipped and the city-run sites will resume operations on Tuesday. Those who had appointments postponed will be notified by Monday about rescheduling.
VACCINE UPDATE: Delayed vaccines have now been shipped to LA.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) February 21, 2021
All 6 City-run sites will resume operations on Tue Feb. 23.
Appointments will continue throughout the week.
Last week’s postponed Friday/Saturday appointments will be rescheduled immediately & notified by tomorrow.
