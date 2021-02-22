Health & Fitness

Vaccination appointments to resume in Los Angeles after weather delays

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vaccine shipments that were delayed because of weather are now on their way and vaccination appointments will resume in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Last week the city had to postpone at least 12,500 vaccination appointments at the six largest city-run sites, including Dodger Stadium, because shipments were delayed by icy weather across the country. At least 60,000 doses were held up by delays in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Some other local jurisdictions, such as Orange County, also had to delay appointments because of shipping delays.

Garcetti said Sunday the doses are being shipped and the city-run sites will resume operations on Tuesday. Those who had appointments postponed will be notified by Monday about rescheduling.



More information about the rescheduling of vaccination appointments can be found here.
