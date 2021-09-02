At least 19 students test positive for COVID at Anaheim's Canyon Rim Elementary School

The current confirmed number of COVID-19 cases was displayed Thursday on the school district's website.
In a statement, Superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen said families and staff were notified of the cases within the required timeline, adding that the district's staff was working with the Orange County Health Care Agency to "facilitate additional mitigation health protocols."
According to Hansen, contract tracing was underway in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidance.
"We moved quickly and methodically when we became of the increasing number of positive cases at Canyon Rim," the statement said. "It's important to understand that these cases are not all related to a single classroom, individual, or overall community spread."
Canyon Rim Elementary School is located in the 92808 zip code, whose seven-day average testing positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 10.3%, according to the county's online data. Orange County's rate, by comparison, was 6.8%.
The zip code's case rate was 26.83 per 100,000 people, compared to the county's rate of 18.6 per 100,000.
The district's spokesperson did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.