LA senior facility managers facing criminal charges for 14 COVID deaths, Gascón says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Executives of a Los Angeles senior living home are facing criminal charges for a COVID-19 outbreak that officials say led to the deaths of 13 residents and an employee in the early days of the pandemic.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Tuesday against Silverado Senior Living Management Inc., its CEO and corporate officers and a facility administrator. Charges include felony elder endangerment.

Gascón said the outbreak was the worst in California.

The DA's office alleges that in March 2020 the facility in the Fairfax District accepted a patient from New York - where COVID cases were already rising - without testing that individual.

That patient allegedly brought the coronavirus into the facility, leading to more than 100 infections, the deaths of 13 patients and an employee.

"The investigation revealed that the Silverado management team was aware of the risks associated with admitting a new resident from a high-risk area and failed to follow the appropriate procedures to protect their employees and the vulnerable people in their care," Gascón said.

"These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and - tragically - death."

Three managers are facing charges that include 13 felony counts of elder endangerment and five felony counts of violation causing death.

The individuals charged were identified as Loren Bernard Shook, 72, Jason Michael Russo, 49, and Kimberly Cheryl Butrum, 67. Their positions with the company were not specified.

The Irvine-based corporation itself is also facing charges.

Those who died ranged in age from 32 to 94.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.