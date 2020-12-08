COVID hospitalization rate sets new record in LA County, adding staffing pressures to medical centers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8599591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Foldes, owner of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills, says he will keep his business' doors open. Customers staged a rally to protest the state's regional stay-at-home order in effect in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has set another record in Los Angeles County, adding additional staffing pressures to local medical centers already struggling to manage rising patient numbers.According to the county Department of Public Health, 2,988 were hospitalized on Monday, 24% of whom were in an ICU.Coronavirus hospitalizations have set new records in the county ever day of December.Health officials continue to urge people to follow safety guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.More than 17,000 infections were reported last week among Los Angeles County health care workers -- more than double the number just a week before.