Coronavirus Los Angeles

COVID hospitalizations fall to 213 in Los Angeles County

Hospital numbers have remained relatively low, despite steadily rising COVID infection rates caused by the BA.2 subvariant.
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID hospitalizations fall to 213 in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in Los Angeles County has fallen by 28 people to 213, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 29 were in intensive care, down from 34 on Saturday.

Hospital numbers have remained relatively low in the county, despite steadily rising COVID infection rates caused by the infectious BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the county is averaging more than 1,000 new COVID cases per day, up from an average of 878 the previous week.

Some patients might have entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they were COVID-positive after a mandated test.

The county reported 1,355 new cases on Friday, along with 13 virus-related deaths, lifting its totals to 2,850,480 cases and 31,852 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county health department does not report COVID data on weekends or holidays.

The BA.2 subvariant, a more infectious offshoot of the omicron variant that caused a winter surge in cases, is now the dominant strain of the virus in the county, believed to represent 67% of new infections.

While the rising case numbers haven't yet translated to a significant spike in hospitalizations and deaths, health officials continued Friday to press for more people to get vaccinated or to receive booster shots -- warning that the more the virus spreads, the higher the risk it could mutate into a more dangerous form.

"The emergence of the BA.2 subvariant is an important reminder that the more infections we have, the more chances there are for new variants to emerge, which is another reason why it remains important to take safety precautions,'' Ferrer said in a statement.

"We should all try our best to lower the risk to ourselves, family members, neighbors, and communities from COVID-19. This is especially critical if you're at increased risk for severe illness. Those with higher levels of risk should take more precautions, including considering always wearing a mask in indoor public settings, being strategic about attending indoor gatherings or events, especially if you don't know other people's vaccination status, getting tested before and after gatherings, and getting vaccinated or boosted if you haven't done so already.''

Rising along with daily case numbers is the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus.

That rate had been holding steady below 1%, but it rose to 1.7% on Thursday and hit 2.4% Friday. The rate is still low overall, but roughly triple the rate it was two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countymedicalcoronavirus californiaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19healthmedical specialistshospitalhealth caremedical research
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Concern growing over under reporting of at-home COVID tests
LA County sees uptick in COVID cases. Will hospitalizations follow?
LA County preaches COVID-19 vigilance as spring holidays near
COVID cases low in LA County, but numbers increasing in schools
TOP STORIES
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
OC: Teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Family living on streets for past 3 years finds hope for better future
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
5 injured, including suspects, after Los Feliz pursuit crash
Kindergartner shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Show More
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
Rick's Tavern on Main Street in Santa Monica closing after 25 years
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Vigil held for teen shot while buying cellphone in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News