Health & Fitness

'They keep me alive:' Van Nuys hospital worker goes home after lengthy COVID-19 treatment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Van Nuys hospital worker goes home after lengthy COVID-19 treatment

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The staff at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys had a moment of celebration this week when one of their own finally got to go home after finishing treatment and rehabilitation from COVID-19.

"They help me a lot, they keep me alive, they never give up with me," said Jesse Nieves, now a COVID-19 survivor. "They try and try and try until I got to this position where I am."

Doctors say Jesse Nieves' recovery is incredible.

Prior conditions made the illness worse for him. He spent most of the month of January in the hospital and had been in rehab since then.

"We don't often see this degree of great success where with all of the problems that he has had over this prolonged period of time, that he was successfully rehabilitated we're able to celebrate a return to real life for him." said Dr. Leonard Joseph Adelson, a pulmonary physician.

Welcome home: 79-year-old Simi Valley cancer survivor beats COVID-19 following hospitalization
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm one of the lucky ones." A 79-year-old Simi Valley woman who survived cancer was welcomed home with a drive-by parade after she beat COVID-19.



Jesse works at Valley Presbyterian as an engineer. His story of recovery has inspired the entire staff at the hospital.

"It's been really cathartic for the whole organization to be able to say goodbye," said Lori Cardle, the hospital's chief operating officer. "To watch him watch out healthy is just amazing, especially after all of the patients that we have managed throughout this COVID pandemic. It's just been really, really great to watch one of our own recover and walk out of the hospital."

Jesse's wife, Leticia, who also contracted COVID, was able to visit Jesse and support him while he was receiving treatment.

"During this difficult time of COVID and the suspension of visitations, it was very important to work with his wife...who was able to visit with her loved one everyday just to ensure that he was getting the emotional support that he needed," said Jessica Hernandez-Arana with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Now, Leticia is happy to have her husband healthy and safe at home.

"Here we are, especially him. We thank God for all his blessings and we're home," she said.

SoCal father of 4 who battled COVID for 3 months finally leaves Long Beach hospital, goes home
EMBED More News Videos

Craig Brown spent nearly 100 days in the hospital from COVID, which led to double pneumonia and nearly dying three times. The father of four has missed birthdays, Christmas and New Years. Now, he is finally back home with his family.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvan nuyslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirushospitalsurvivor storycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News