Experiencing COVID symptoms? Here's how to get a free, at-home test kit sent directly to your home

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering COVID testing kits at no cost to those who are currently experiencing symptoms or those who believe they might've been exposed to the virus.
To get the kit, you first have to visit the L.A. County Home Test Collection website and sign up.
The test kit will be shipped to your home address via FedEx and you'll get it delivered within two days after you order it. You must have an email account to sign up.
Once you get the test kit, take the test as soon as you can. All of the steps below must be done on the same day you get your kit.
- Activate the test online
- Collect your own sample from your nose
- Package your sample in the pre-paid overnight envelope
- Call FedEx at 1-800-463-3339 to schedule a FedEx Pickup, or drop off the packaged sample back to the Fulgent Genetics lab via FedEx express drop box.
You will get your result within 48 hours after the lab receives your sample.