COVID testing mega-site set to open in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A private firm is expected to open its fourth mega COVID testing site Sunday in a lot on Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Crews planned to work through the weekend to open the site by 6 p.m. at 9900 N. Santa Monica Blvd., said Steve Farzam, Chief Operating Officer at 911 COVID Testing.

The site will then be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to perform up to 2,000 tests per day, Farzam told City News Service.

"We ultimately aim to accommodate the extremely high demand for testing by expanding our operations to the Beverly Hills/Westwood area to ease the hardest-hit hospitals such as Cedars-Sinai and UCLA,'' he said.

"We aim to assist ERs and first responders who have been crushed by a flood of patients,'' Farzam said. Emergency departments are essentially acting as shock absorbers, facing unrelenting stress as they struggle with staff shortages all while grappling with the sheer volumes of ER visits.''

911 COVID Testing also operates three other mega testing sites: at 302 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, at 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd., across from the Getty Center and a 24-hour site at 9800 S. Sepulveda Blvd., near LAX.

Tests offered include a 24-hour PCR test for no charge, a $95 rapid antigen test and a 30-minute PCR test for $249.

To find out more about the types of testing offered or to make an appointment to get tested, visit 911CovidTesting.com or call (310) 569-5784.
