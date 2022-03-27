Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

According to The New York Times, the decision could come as early as next week.
The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee was expected to consider the additional booster shot proposal on April 6. However, new data from Israel provides new evidence that a fourth coronavirus vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.
Experts say, technically, a fourth dose is currently available for anyone who says they need one because they are immunocompromised.
The move by the White House would not amount to an official second booster recommendation, but would give everyone over 50 the option.