COVID-19 vaccine

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

The move would not amount to an official second booster recommendation, but would give everyone over 50 the option.
WASHINGTON (KABC) -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

According to The New York Times, the decision could come as early as next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee was expected to consider the additional booster shot proposal on April 6. However, new data from Israel provides new evidence that a fourth coronavirus vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.

Experts say, technically, a fourth dose is currently available for anyone who says they need one because they are immunocompromised.

The move by the White House would not amount to an official second booster recommendation, but would give everyone over 50 the option.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.vaccinesmedicalcoronavirus californiaelderlycovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakwashington politicscoronavirus pandemicjoe bidenpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthwashington d.c.medical specialistshealth caremedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Crime thriller author shares never-ending chapter with long COVID
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
LA City Council tentatively approves ordinance to lift vaccine mandate
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
TOP STORIES
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
SoCal grocery store workers vote to authorize strike
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Man involved in Anaheim library, Target store attacks arrested: Police
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Show More
Bell Gardens police search for man suspected of raping 14-year-old
Wildfire burning in Riverside County prompts evacuation warning
Mission Viejo works to require proof of catalytic converter ownership
East Hollywood church puts on fundraiser to help Ukrainian army
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News