LAPD to fire 6 employees who violated COVID vaccination mandate

An investigation is underway into reports that three Los Angeles Police Department officers attended a vaccine-mandate protest in Grand Park while in uniform, officials said.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said today that disciplinary proceedings have begun against five sworn department employees and one civilian employee for violating the city's vaccination mandate, which requires full vaccination by Dec. 18 and mandates testing at the employees' expense until then.Moore said the employees were recommended for removal and will "proceed to the civil service termination process.''Employees who are not yet vaccinated receive notices that they must sign, saying they will agree to either get vaccinated or file an exemption request, and submit to mandated testing in the meantime.About 70% of the notices have been served, and the six LAPD employees currently in disciplinary proceedings refused to sign the agreement, Moore said.Employee testing began on Friday. Under the mandate, unvaccinated employees have to submit to two COVID-19 tests per week, and $65 per test will be deducted from their paychecks.Employees have to get tested during their free time, and testing has to be conducted by the city or a vendor of the city's choosing. Third-party tests will not be allowed.By Dec. 18, everyone is required to be vaccinated or have applied for a religious or medical exemption, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. If an employee's exemption is approved, testing will be conducted once per week at the city's expense.If an exemption request is denied, the employee will have five business days to file an appeal. If they do not appeal the decision, they will be issued a notice that they must submit proof of vaccination. Failure to do so would result in "corrective action.''The employee will be able to either resign or retire "all in good standing in lieu of discipline'' if they did not comply with the mandate. Those employees will also be eligible for rehire if they get vaccinated or if the vaccination order is lifted.