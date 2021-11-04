COVID-19 vaccine

Full proof of vaccination now required to get into bars and nightclubs in LA County

This includes bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're planning on going to a bar, nightclub or brewery in L.A. County soon, you must prove you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the county's vaccine mandate, which took effect last month, will now require bars and similar establishments throughout to county to verify full vaccination of all patrons and employees prior to entry. This includes bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

Last month, the county already began imposing COVID vaccination requirements at those establishments - workers and customers have been required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine.

Los Angeles County began imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements at indoor portions of bars, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges.



Unvaccinated customers and employees can still be in outdoor portions of such establishments.

"I don't think there's necessarily a lot of confusion around what the county has required, and what the city would be requiring because they're not at odds with each other," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during an interview with Eyewitness News last week. "The city is also requiring the same exact safety measures in bars, lounges and nightclubs, but there's an alignment there."

Starting Monday, the city of Los Angeles will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter most public indoor places, including gyms, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and more. Grocery stores are excluded.



