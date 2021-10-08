COVID-19 vaccine

LA County COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars, nightclubs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At midnight Thursday night, the Los Angeles County began imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements at indoor portions of bars, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges. Employees and customers of such businesses will be required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine. Two doses will be required beginning Nov. 4.

Unvaccinated customers and employees can still be in outdoor portions of such establishments.

Meanwhile, people aged 12 and over attending outdoor mega-events of 10,000 or more people will be required to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours. The requirement will affect ticketed sporting events, outdoor concerts and theme parks that have 10,000 or more people in attendance.

Mask-wearing will also be required at all such events.

The requirements were already in place for large indoor events of 1,000 people or more.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an ordinance that will require people in Los Angeles to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments with enforcement starting Nov. 29.


While the pace of residents being vaccinated against COVID-19 has dramatically slowed, Los Angeles County saw an encouraging uptick over the past month in vaccinations among some key younger age groups in
recently released data, the public health director said.

The county still has persistent vaccination gaps among ethnic groups, with only 54% of Black residents and 63% of Latino/a residents having received

at least one dose, compared to 72% of white residents and 82% of Asians.

Younger Black and Latino residents have been most notable in their low vaccination rates, but public health Director Barbara Ferrer said there is a sign of improvement.
