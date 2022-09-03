2 Los Angeles locations administered diluted COVID-19 vaccines to more than 2,000 patients

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 2,000 patients reportedly received a diluted dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that were administered at two Los Angeles locations, and they did not find out until 10 months later.

Clínica Romero said last year, a staff member did not follow the new Pfizer instructions when Pfizer said dilution was no longer required.

The employee was placed on leave during the investigation, then later fired. The patients affected were notified.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it first learned of the problem this past June.

Nursing staff visited Clínica Romero, where the issues at its locations in Boyle Heights and Westlake were addressed.

They told clinic staff they would need to re-administer the incorrectly diluted doses.