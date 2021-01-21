Signs warning of COVID-19 placed in high-risk areas of LA where cases, deaths are increasing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 signs in multiple languages are now posted in several Los Angeles neighborhoods, advising people they're entering a high-risk area where cases and virus-related deaths are increasing.The bold signage is part of an effort by City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, who represents those neighborhoods. They've been erected in parts of the city's Westlake district, Pico Union, Highland Park, Koreatown and Lincoln Heights as cases skyrocket.As of Jan. 18, there have been more than 800 coronavirus deaths and 43,635 positive cases across these areas, which Cedillo says face significant challenges."It is critical to make people aware of the dangers that still exist during the pandemic. There's no value in soft-selling the conditions. Particularly in parts of my district with challenges of poverty, immigration status and density," Cedillo said in a statement. "Because of that, we think it's important to let people know, what are the dangers and conditions that we're living in so that they will do the things that are necessary."Officials say the warning signs are not meant to scare, but to educate."That's why we wanted to make it as powerful (and) as colorful as possible, so people can see that and they get reminded," said Luis Gonzales with Cedillo's office.And so, the reminder is simple: wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.The signs also offer information on free testing and availability of vaccines to the communities that desperately need it.