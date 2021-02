EMBED >More News Videos An effort to reopen schools in California is floundering, stoking the frustration of parents and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California pediatricians are calling for the immediate reopening of Los Angeles County schools.That's according to a regional affiliate of the American Academy of Pediatrics.The group, made up of 1,500 primary care doctors, says the harm of keeping children out of school outweighs the risks of safely reopening carefully managed classrooms.Gov. Gavin Newsom also echoed that statement.Teachers unions are pushing back on this timeline and are asking to be vaccinated first.