60-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old man is dead after a violent crash involving several vehicles in Covina.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Arrow Highway just east of Barranca Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Dimas man who died was driving westbound in an Audi when authorities say he veered "out of control" into eastbound lanes and slammed into an oncoming Hyundai, prompting that car to collide into a third car.

The CHP has not determined what caused the Audi driver to travel out of control, but the agency says he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

No arrests have been made. The cause of the crash is under investigation.