LIVE: Cows on the loose in Pico Rivera neighborhood

At least 20 cows apparently escaped a local slaughterhouse and were wandering around residential neighborhoods in Pico Rivera.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Beverly Rd and Durfee Av, Pico Rivera. Several cows became loose and are in the area. Please avoid the area. — LASD Pico Rivera (@PRVLASD) June 23, 2021

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A herd of cows got loose and were running through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.It is believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.At least 20 cows were seen trotting down Durfee Avenue and other streets, first running in the roadway then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area to help round up the wandering herd. The department was advising people to steer clear of the area.