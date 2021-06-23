Pets & Animals

LIVE: Cows on the loose in Pico Rivera neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
Authorities trying to round up cows loose in Pico Rivera neighborhood

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A herd of cows got loose and were running through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It is believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen trotting down Durfee Avenue and other streets, first running in the roadway then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

At least 20 cows apparently escaped a local slaughterhouse and were wandering around residential neighborhoods in Pico Rivera.





Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area to help round up the wandering herd. The department was advising people to steer clear of the area.

