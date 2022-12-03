Video: Coyote attacks young child on Woodland Hills front lawn

Doorbell video shows a coyote grab a young girl by the leg on the front lawn of a Woodland Hills home and try to drag her away until her father chases the animal off.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doorbell video shows a coyote attack a young girl on the front lawn of a Woodland Hills home and try to drag her away until her father chases the animal off.

Footage captures the coyote bolt toward the unsuspecting child and drag her by the leg for a couple of feet before her father rescues her.

The girl instantly cries for help when she's attacked.

Just moments before, the girl was on the front lawn as her father was still rummaging through the family's SUV. Her father quickly reacted to her screams and picked her up into his arms after the coyote took off.

The terrifying attack happened Friday in the 22400 block of Martha Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It appeared the girl avoided serious injury from the attack.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is handling the case. It's unknown if the animal was captured.