Crane for movie shoot falls onto Pasadena home; 1 person injured

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crane being used in a film shoot fell and hit a two-story home in a Pasadena neighborhood, injuring one person Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crane collapsed in the 3600 block of San Pasqual Street around 10:30 p.m. AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured aerial footage of the crane resting on top of the home, but the damage did not appear to be significant.

A person was transported to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries suffered is unclear. It's unknown if the injured person lived in the home.

Three people were displaced.

Authorities say the crane was being used for a movie shoot taking place in the area.

It was not immediately clear how the crane fell, but the incident comes as strong winds sweep through the area.

