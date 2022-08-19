SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.

The collision occurred about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 19000 block of McLaren Lane, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The footage, recorded by a camera mounted outside a nearby home, shows a white Jeep Cherokee approaching a house at high speed and crashing into a front room.

One person had been sitting in that room moments before the incident. No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver, described by authorities as elderly, was transported to a hospital. A police spokesperson said the driver may have had a medical condition but it was unclear if they were seriously injured.

DUI was not suspected in the crash, investigators said. No arrest or citations were announced.