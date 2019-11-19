Woman driving naked crashes twice in Stevenson Ranch, killing one girl, critically injuring another

By ABC7.com staff
STEVENSON RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A young girl died and another was critically injured after a car crash Monday morning in Stevenson Ranch.

The CHP says the woman driving the car was naked when she got into two separate collisions.

Two girls, ages 6 and 2, were in the back seat without seat belts on. Good Samaritans removed them from the wreckage as it caught on fire, officials said.

The first crash happened in the area of The Old Road south of Pico Canyon Road just before 9:45 a.m.

Investigators say the woman continued driving after the first accident, then ran a red light and struck a power pole at the intersection of The Old Road and Pico Canyon.

The 6-year-old girl later died. The 2-year-old was initially listed in critical condition and later was said to be stable.

The woman is in stable condition.

Initially authorities believed the woman is the mother of the two girls, but that relationship has not been confirmed at this point.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crashes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stevenson ranchlos angeles countycar crashnaked womanchild deathnaked in publicfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Chargers fall to Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 in Mexico City
Cancer survivor fulfills her wish to dance with the stars
New DNA method helps solve 2 SoCal cold cases
Mötley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020
Ford Mustang Mach-E turns heads at LA Auto Show
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Ageless Aviation gives vets once in a lifetime chance to soar
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
More TOP STORIES News