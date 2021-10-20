Shooting victim drives several blocks, dies after being involved in 3-car crash in South LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting victim drives several blocks, dies after crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was shot Wednesday morning in South Los Angeles and then drove several blocks before being involved in a three-car crash at an intersection, where the wounded individual died, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the area of 21 st Street and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting victim managed to drive a maroon-colored sedan to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and San Pedro Street, where the car was involved in a pileup with two other sedans, according to investigators. The crash site was located just over a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

Whether the surviving drivers were injured in the crash was unclear.

The shooting victim was not immediately identified, and a description of the suspect was unavailable.

The intersection of Jefferson and San Pedro was partially closed as the LAPD investigated.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleshomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News