Man arrested for robbery near Hollywood strip club while in court for another case, LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 24-year-old man from Compton is now the third person arrested for allegedly robbing three other men after following them from a strip club in the Hollywood area back in July.

According to an update issued by the Los Angeles Police Department, Deantone Guillory was arrested Friday while he was in court for an unrelated case.

Police said he was out on bail for four different arrests, three of which were for unlawfully possessing firearms and one for an unrelated robbery.

On Monday, 27-year-old Michael Moore of Fairfield and 21-year-old Amough Keyana Bonton of Sacramento were also arrested in connection with this case.

Both men were out on bail on "gun charges" at the time of their arrests, police said.

The crime occurred about 4 a.m. on July 6, according to the LAPD.

"Three men had just left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club in Hollywood and stopped at a gas station at the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue," police said in a statement. "Two suspect vehicles stopped in the alley behind the gas station and six suspects emerged from the two vehicles. Two suspects pointed handguns at the three victims. The suspects took jewelry, money and phones from the three victims and fled in the two vehicles."

Detectives determined that the six suspects were patrons in the Hollywood club at the same time as the victims, police said.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Moore and Bonton with three counts of robbery, police said.

Moore remains in custody on $305,000 bail, and Bonton remains in custody on $105,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Three of the six suspects remain on the run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at 213-486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.