Possible credit card scammer caught on camera at SoCal gas station

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible credit card scammer was caught on camera at a gas station in Covina.

The owner of the gas station says a man placed a skimming device on a credit card machine while his wife distracted the manager.

The owner says the manager noticed it looked different and took it off before any customers used it.

The manager also checked all of the station's gas pumps for skimmers.

No other devices were found.

No word yet on whether the Covina Police Department is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
covinalos angeles countyfraudcredit cards
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
How the Biden administration may affect your wallet
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
SoCal storm: More than 8,000 San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Show More
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
1st full moon of 2021 to rise Thursday night
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
LA Mayor Garcetti receives COVID vaccine, report says
More TOP STORIES News