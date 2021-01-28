Possible credit card scammer caught on camera at SoCal gas station

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible credit card scammer was caught on camera at a gas station in Covina.The owner of the gas station says a man placed a skimming device on a credit card machine while his wife distracted the manager.The owner says the manager noticed it looked different and took it off before any customers used it.The manager also checked all of the station's gas pumps for skimmers.No other devices were found.No word yet on whether the Covina Police Department is investigating.