Creek Fire: 207 people trapped by flames airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue, some hospitalized

Dozens of evacuees are evacuated to safety on a Cal Guard Chinook last night after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. Photo courtesy California National Guard. pic.twitter.com/mi7X6wchpN — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) September 6, 2020

Photo from the cockpit of a ⁦@CalGuard⁩ Chinook minutes ago rescuing people trapped by the #CreekFire So proud of our National Guard pilots and crews. Thoughts with those affected by this unfolding disaster. pic.twitter.com/GDV9J62MBT — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

As of 1 am on Sunday, at least 163 people have been rescued from Mammoth Pool, Minarets, and Cascadel Woods.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A massive rescue operation airlifted more than 200 people to safety after the fast-moving Creek Fire trapped them near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County.Starting on Saturday night lasting into Sunday morning, Black Hawk helicopters and a one large Chinook helicopter flew 206 people to the National Guard base at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.Once at the base, emergency medical workers helped triage and take the injured to local hospitals, including Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Twenty of them were to nearby hospitals and six are in CRMC's burn unit, EMS officials told Action News.The California National Guard tweeted out a photo of dozens of evacuees packed into the Chinook helicopter as they were flown to safety.The survivors, mostly campers who were staying in the area, were trapped for because the fire cut off the roads leading out of the area.With no other way out, fire and law enforcement agencies from Fresno County and Madera County, as well as members of the National Guard, conducted the daring rescue operation. Images show helicopters landing on the lake's boat ramp with burning trees all around sending embers into the sky.Action News spoke with several of those rescued victims about the fast flames that forced an evacuation.A pair of sisters say their weekend getaway quickly turned into a nightmare."One minute you're at camp and the next you're driving through flames, trying to get to the lake to make sure you're not in the fire," they said."We got ice and 30 minutes later, the fire engulfed everything," says Jeremy Remington.(edited)One of the people who was flown into Fresno is Ashley Wagner.She was not hurt, but she was airlifted to safety because she has an infant.Wagner and two family members and a friend were trapped by the flames in Logan's Meadow behind Wagner's Store where they waited out the fire.She said the store that was run by her aunt has been destroyed, saying, "My family's history just went up in flames."The store had been serving the community since 1957.The Fresno Convention Center is serving as a temporary base for those rescued to rest and wait to be reunited with family. As of 8 am Sunday, there are 123 people and eight dogs at the convention center.